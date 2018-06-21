How much is Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Apartment?

You probably know by now Ariana Grande & S&L star Pete Davidson started dating not even 2 months ago, are engaged and according to TMZ, they are now living together in New York City in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. It's not known if they are renting or own the apartment but it is said to be worth a whopping $16,000,000 dollars! I am trying to be as optimistic as I can for them but they are moving SUPER FAST. From dating for only a month to becoming engaged, and now living together it will be interesting to see how this all pans out for the couple!

