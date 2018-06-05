Kate Spade Dead by Suicide at 55

June 5, 2018
Sad news on this Tuesday. Iconic Fashion Designer Kate Spade was found dead in her Manhattan apartment by a house keeper at 10:20AM this morning. TMZ is reporting she committed suicide by hanging and left a note. She was 55 years old and leaves behind a 13 year old daughter.

