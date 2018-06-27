Khloe Kardashian Wax Figure Unveiled For 34th Birthday

Khloe Kardashian turned 34 years old today and with that, her wax figure has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas and it looks just like her!

This is tripping me out!!!! @TussaudsVegas You guys did such a great job!!! https://t.co/VwzzcaThCs — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 26, 2018

Click on the link below for the full article.

https://www.eonline.com/news/947336/khloe-kardashian-s-wax-figure-makes-her-debut-in-las-vegas-with-an-iconic-look