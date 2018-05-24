People Who Sleep in on the Weekend Are Less Likely to Die Young

A new study out of Sweden looked at more than 38,000 people's sleep habits. The study finds that people who sleep in on the weekends to catch up on some of the sleep they miss out on during the work week were less likely to DIE YOUNG.

The researchers say it's a, quote, "tentative conclusion," so they're not willing to say it's a FACT that sleeping in will keep you alive longer . . . but in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to try it out just in case it's right. I'm still trying to make up for all of those naps I refused to take as a child. I'm sorry mom.

