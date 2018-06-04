Pete Davidson Gets Ariana Grande Tats Just Weeks Into Dating

After just a couple of weeks after Ariana Grande split with boyfriend Mac Miller, it was said she was casually dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Fast forward a couple more weeks, the couple is now Instagram official after a Harry Potter inspired post on June 1st. They both had been previously leaving flirty comments and posting pictures together on their stories. Ariana has also been seen supporting Davidson at one of his stand up shows. Things appear to be moving very fast as he got not one, but two tattoo's inspired by Ariana, one being her intials "AG" on his thumb! The other is a set of 'Dangerous Woman' bunny ears just behind and under his left ear. I posted a poll on our Instagram @Power965 asking if it's too soon for that or if it's all good... 4 hours into the poll, the results showed 78% said it's too soon while 22% thought it was all good. I'm happy for her honestly, but I say slow your roll dude! Let me know what you think! Hit me up on Twitter or IG @DJJPS954

To see the pics and read more, click the link below!

