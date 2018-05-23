Publix censors 'Summa --- Laude' on graduation cake

A parent is upset and humiliated after Publix censored a word in spanish on a cake that was made for her son, a student graduating from high school with the highest academic honors.

Cara Koscinski told The Washington Post the cake was supposed to say "Congrats Jacob! Summa Cum Laude class of 2018." Publix saw the word "Cum" as profanity which in spanish, means "with". The latin phrase "Summa Cum Laude" means "With Highest Honors". Koscinski placed an online order for the cake, left special instructions explaining the latin term and had a family member pick up the cake. It wasn't until the family member got home that they noticed the cake was censored with three dashed between Summa & Laude. Her and her son were humiliated because they had to explain to guests why it was censored, including her 70 year old mother.

Publix apologized, gave her a refund and a gift card.

