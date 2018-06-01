Secret Post Malone Snapchat Filter

If you have ever wanted to look like Post Malone and have a face covered in tattoo's, now is your lucky chance! A secret snapchat filter that places tatto's on your face and also features Post Malone's newest single "Better Now" is only available at the link below. You must open your snapchat, take a pic of the special secret snap code to unlock the code, but hurry! The code only lasts for 24 hours!

http://www.xxlmag.com/news/2018/05/post-malone-gets-his-own-snapchat-fil...