Teenager shields sunlight from elderly female in wheelchair.

A feel good story for you on this Monday. A teenager in texas named Louis Jordan has gone viral for a simple act of kindness, giving us hope for humanity. A photo showing Louis shielding the elderly woman with an umbrella from the scortching hot sun while she waited at a bus stop has been shared thousands of times on social media. Jordan was picking up his mother downtown when he noticed the elderly woman in a wheelchair waiting at the bus stop in direct sunlight.

"It was unbearably hot. I wouldn't want to be out there in the sun," Louis Jordan said. Without hesitation, he grabbed the umbrella and rushed over to block the rays from the sun and started bonding with the woman. What is even more mind blowing is that he waited for almost 2 hours for the wheelchair accessible bus to arrive! Just a little reminder that most people are good in the world.

The full story and video is available here.

Video of Man Goes Viral Shading Woman with Umbrella at Bus Stop

View the full article here. http://abc13.com/3484905/