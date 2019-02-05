3 Clues That BTS May Present a GRAMMY to the Backstreet Boys
And guys, remember, it wouldn't be the first time they've gotten together
Remember when we got BTS and the Backstreet Boys in the same room at the same time? Of course you do. It gave us all life!
Well, what if this weekend at the GRAMMY Awards in L.A. we get to be part of #BTSBSB 2.0?
Oh yeah, it could totally happen! In fact, we're starting to think that RADIO.COM bringing together BTS and BSB last year could actually lead to some amazing things this year. Now, we're not crazy conspiracy theorists or anything, let's just examine the evidence:
- Last night we found out that BTS will be at the GRAMMYs, and that they'll actually be presenting an award. Clue #1.
- The Backstreet Boys currently have the No. 1 album in the country with DNA. Clue #2.
- BSB currently has 90% of the the RADIO.COM votes for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance GRAMMY. Clue #3.
So, yeah, pretty sure that not only will we get a #BTSBSB reunion this weekend, but we may actually see the K-pop superstars present a GRAMMY to the biggest boy band in American history!
The 2019 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.