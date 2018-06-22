BET Awards: Vote Now for Video of the Year

The 2018 BET Awards air Sunday, June 24... but before you tune in, we want you to weigh in!

Some heavy hitters in hip-hop and R&B will square off on Sunday in the Video of the Year category. But before the awards show begins, we want to get your take on who dropped the hottest music video. If you want to base it on YouTube views alone, it would appear to be a three-horse race between DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, and Cardi B. However, those videos have been out longer than their competition. So does Bruno Mars' remix with Cardi, Migos' latest, or Drake's "God's Plan" have what it takes to overcome the head start? Check out all of the nominees and then weigh in below.

DJ Khaled continued to bring together some hip-hop titans on his 10th studio album, Grateful, but the one single off that record that everyone agreed was fire was "Wild Thoughts" with both Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, despite being on the same record as the equally hot "I'm the One."

Visually speaking, Kendrick Lamar is on another level. His video for "HUMBLE." off DAMN. is perhaps one of the hottest (figuratively and literally) videos of at least the last several years.

"Bodak Yellow" came out of nowhere to be one of the hottest songs of the last few years, all while catapulting Cardi B into hip-hop superstardom.

Speaking of Cardi, not that Bruno Mars needs any help, but adding her to his hit "Finesse" proved to be a brilliant move.

Migos went back-to-back with fire when they followed Culture up with Culture II. Of course, adding Drizzy to your track and video never hurts, too.

The story behind the video for "God's Plan" is amazing. If you still haven't heard what Drake did in the making of this video, you're going to want to watch it now to find out.

Now we want to know what you think. Take our poll below and then be sure to watch the BET Awards on Sunday, June 24.