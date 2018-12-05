Cardi B Says She and Offset Have Broken Up

Wow! Really did not see this coming. Cardi B has apparently announced that she and Offset have broken up.

While most of us were sleeping, Cardi took to her instagram overnight to break the news to fans that she and Kulture's daddy had split. The "I Like It" rapper took the high road, saying that no one was to blame and that the two just fell out of love.

The announcement comes just days after the couple's adorable Christmas "wrap" battle, and just five months after the birth of their daughter. The rappers secretly wed in October of last year.

Well, while we're devastated, we wish nothing but the best for both Cardi and Offset!