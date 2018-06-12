EXCLUSIVE: Rae Sremmurd On How to Stay Fresh

Just one single album simply wasn't going to work for Rae Sremmurd. That's basically how we ended up with the SR3MM triple album.

As we found out, there was actually a lot of thought and creativity that went into the highly anticipated follow-up to SremmLife 2. One of the most interesting parts of the album(s) is that it's actually broken down into a Swae Lee record (called Swaecation), a Slim Jxmmy album (called Jxmtro), and then a Rae Sremmurd record. But why? Because that's how you keep it fresh:

There you have it. Meanwhile, we see no reason not to believe Jxmmy when he shares that story about recruiting Zoë Kravitz for "Anti-Social Smokers Club." Seems perfectly reasonable to assum that they're both from the future, right?!?!