Listen to a College Band Cover Juice Wrld's "Lucid Dreams"

Juice Wrld is quickly becoming one of the hottest hip-hop stars out right now.

Not that you need us to, but how about we squeeze some evidence out there that we're really just living in Juice's Wrld? Check out this incredible version of his hit "Lucid Dream" as performed by the Norfolk State University Spartan Legion band:

Behold--As the Norfolk State University Spartan “Legion” presents Lucid Dreams by @JuiceWorlddd Arranged by our very own Arron Britt pic.twitter.com/9ACb7SGOzL — --The Stonewall-- (@StoneWall_The) November 3, 2018

The Chicago rapper even acknowledged the NSU band's cover:

Beautiful, love -- https://t.co/J15fRD3OBx — Juice WRLD 9 9 9-- (@JuiceWorlddd) November 13, 2018

Meanwhile, Juice Wrld just last week released a brand new track called "Armed & Dangerous." Watch the video below: