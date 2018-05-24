Nicki Minaj Pushes 'Queen' Release Back & Teases YG, Big Sean, 2 Chainz Collaboration

While we were over here getting excited for Nicki Minaj to drop Queen in just a couple of weeks, June 15 to be exact, turns out Nicki just wasn't ready to have it hit the streets yet.

Nicki announced on Instagram that she's pushed the release date back to August 10. HOWEVER, the "Barbie Tingz" rapper did say that she will grace fans with three different surprises between June 11 and June 15. So, will one of those surprises be new music? Will more than one of those surprises be new tracks?

To be honest, probably. Last night (May 23) Nicki posted a video on Instagram teasing a huge collaboration with YG, Big Sean, and 2 Chainz! Check it out below:

So, it would seem from that post that we'll get some new Nicki tonight... but then again... who knows. You'll just have to come back soon to find out!