Get Ready #Army! 'Armypedia' Launches on Monday

Monday is shaping up to be a pretty big day for #Army worldwide.

The user-created, online BTS archive known as Armypedia is set to go live, and let's just say fans are here for it.

곧 시작합니다. ARMY와 함께 만드는 BTS 기억 저장소 #아미피디아

Get ready for the archive of all things BTS, made by ARMY! #ARMYPEDIAhttps://t.co/9OLKLoQl1n pic.twitter.com/BjGcGFe1ij — ARMYPEDIA (@ARMYPEDIA) February 22, 2019

Armypedia will be a user-generated archive of all things BTS, and will kick off with 2,080 days worth of fan memories. The massive project is a collaboration between fans all over the world.