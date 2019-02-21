BRIT Award Winner George Ezra Reveals the Tracks to His Life In Our #SML Podcast

Pretty sure that if we were British, we'd would just want to be George Ezra.

He's talented, charming, interesting, and seems like the type of guy you'd just want to hang out with. While the singer/songwriter's latest track, "Shotgun," continues to rise above its pop peers, we wanted to know what helped Ezra get to where he is today. Which songs shaped the life and career of the newly minted Male Solo Artist Brit Award winner? Luckily, we snagged some time with the 25-year-old recently for episode two of our new podcast, Score My Life.

Listen to Episode 2 of #SML and find out all about George Ezra, including his favorite Ed Sheeran songs.