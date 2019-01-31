Here's Everything Leaving Hulu in February

February is hands down the best time of year to stay inside and get caught up on all the movies and television shows that you've missed.

Of course, sometimes it also helps knowing what won't be around for you to watch later in the year, so that's basically why Hulu is the only Valentine we need this February.

To make room for so many titles coming in, the streaming service has to get rid of a handful. So here is your complete list of all the titles leaving Hulu on February 28.

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

A Mermaid’s Tale (2016)

All Over the Guy (2001)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Bad Girls (1994)

Bad Girls From Mars (1991)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Best Seller (1987)

Beverly Hills Vamp (1989)

Blow Out (1981)

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Christmas Cupid (2010)

Déjà Vu (2006)

Dr. Dolittle: Million Dollar Mutts (2007)

Dream House Nightmare (2017)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Exposed (2016)

Hitman’s Run (1999)

It’s Us (2016)

Joey (1988)

King of the Mountain (1981)

Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Line of Duty (2013)

Living by the Gun (2011)

Malèna (2000)

Manhattan Night (2016)

Mansfield Park (1999)

Message in a Bottle (1999)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Mulholland Falls (1996)

Operation Condor (1986)

Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods (1991)

Radio Days (1987)

Ride (1998)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Rob Roy (1995)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Snow (2004)

Snow 2: Brain Freeze (2008)

Snowglobe (2007)

Spy Game (2001)

Switchback (1997)

Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)

Ulee’s Gold (1997)

We Are Marshall (2006)

Wicker Park (2004)

With a Friend like Harry (2000)

So there you go! Get your Hulu binge on throughout the month if any of those titles strike your fancy. In the meantime, be sure to check back in with us on what's coming up in March very soon.