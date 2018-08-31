SURPRISE: Eminem Just Dropped 'Kamikaze' and Fans Love It

The album features Em's track for upcoming 'Venom' movie

August 31, 2018
Kyle McCann
Eminem performs at the Coachella Valley music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club.

Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK

Surprise!!! While most of us were asleep, Eminem went and dropped a brand new album.

Related: Slipknot's Corey Taylor is "Dying" to Work With Eminem

The unexpected follow up to last year's Revival is 13 tracks of fire, with the final track to be featured in the upcoming Vemon film starring Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams. Listen to the tease below:

Anyway, Slim Shady surprised fans by tweeting about the Dr. Dre produced Kamikaze overnight.

The album takes shots at a handful of "lil" rappers, including Lil Pump, Lil Yachty, and Lil Xan, as well as more familiar targets in President Donald Trump and V.P. Mike Pence 

You can cop Kmaikaze wherever music is sold or streamed, but keep this in mind -- fans who've listened say it's amazing.

 

Tags: 
Eminem
Kamikaze
Venom