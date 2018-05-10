WATCH: Old People React to Cardi B's 'Invasion of Privacy'

The hottest hip-hop album of 2018 is out and each and every one of you is bangin' it. We're talking, of course, about Invasion of Privacy from Cardi B.

The 13-track debut from rap's reigning "it girl" is getting a ton of love! Just about every person who's heard the album is feelin' at least one track.

What about your grandma? Has she heard of Cardi B? Does she have a favorite track? It's "Bodak Yellow," isn't it? Well, if your grandmother is like the seniors in the video below, and hasn't listened to Invasion of Privacy yet, you should totally have her listen to the album and record her reactions to the tracks. But first, watch these mom-moms and pop-pops: