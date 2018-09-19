2 Chainz, Drake & Quavo Go To School in "Bigger Than You" Music Video

2 Chainz just released a brand new music video for his collab with Drake and Quavo.

"Bigger Than You" is the crew's latest bop and has made Tity Boy already reach No. 24 on the Hip-Hop charts.

Bigger Than You video out now https://t.co/K9t2oCPHDA pic.twitter.com/SBSBdItMdC — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) September 19, 2018

The 6-God's coming off his No.1 “God’s Plan,” “Nice For What,” and “In My Feelings,” making him break the record for the longest time spent as an artist topping Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Just last month Quavo dropped his new single, "W O R K I N M E," which has since taken off and also sits at No. 24 next door on the Rhythmic chart.

Take it back to school with the brand new visual for "Bigger Than You."