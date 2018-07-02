Ariana Grande Leaks "God Is A Woman" Release Date Off 'Sweetener'

Reigning Twitter queen Ariana Grande is back at it again!

After "No Tears Left To Cry" left us speechless, we saw "The Light Is Coming" off of her fourth studio album Sweetener. Now, we've confirmed the Heavenly release date for "God Is A Woman."

Grande's notorious for spilling the beans on her #14 most followed Twitter handle in the world, so when an Arianator brought up "Raindrops," this is what happened:

no u already have raindrops now ! my bad. this was confusing. i decided to give u raindrops last minute for my bday. jul 20 you’ll be getting my official second single. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 27, 2018

And then when asked to confirm, Ariana replied:

yes :) — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 27, 2018

It looks like Ariana Grande's next single will be "God Is A Woman" and we'll be getting it on July 20. Arianators are you pumped!