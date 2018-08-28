Avicii's Family Creates Online In-Memoriam, Asks Fans To Share Their Memories

Avicii's musical legacy is so powerful that it continues impacting millions of people around the globe.

We've listened to it in the car with the windows down, we've pre-gamed with it, raged at festivals to it, we've relaxed with it, screamed it at the top of our lungs while at bars, and we've laid in our rooms and had it heal; Tim Bergling's music is medicine.

From "Wake Me Up" and "Hey Brother," to "The Nights" and "Waiting For Love," the amount of hits Avicii has had and has produced is phenomenal, and so is the number of lives he has touched.

So many so that the Bergling family has dedicated his website to an active, online memorial board for music lovers, fans, friends, and all of those alike to share their stories, pictures, and more with the world.

On the website, Avicii's family says,

"Tim created music that brought people together with timeless memories from all over the world.

We created this space so you could share your memories with all of us and let the world know what Avicii meant to you.

His music and your memories are forever."

Tim Bergling and his legacy are sure to be remembered.

You can share your memories with others alike around the world at Avicii.com.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and/or thoughts of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.