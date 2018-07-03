Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Stage Malfunctions During Live Performance

Yes, believe it or not, they actually are human like us.

During the latest stop of Beyoncé and JAY-Z's On The Run II tour in Warsaw, Poland this past Saturday night, the stage actually malfunctioned and left Queen B and JAY stranded in the air on top of a raised platform.

Before she had six crew members help her off of the platform, you know she had to bust out a few moves like any true performer because the show must go on!

Watch the video:

Here's another angle: