A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Tory Lanez Drop "Best Friend"

It comes after the New York rapper dropped "Way Too Fly"

August 2, 2018
LA
A Boogie wit da Hoodie arrives at the 2018 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, June 24, 2018. /Feb 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Tory Lanez arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

© Sipa USA / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

A Boogie wit da Hoodie is back for his latest track, "Best Friend," with Tory Lanez.

Most notably on "Drowning" with Kodak Black and Chris Brown's "Pills & Automobiles," this new track is the New York rapper's first collab with Lanez.

Tory has had hits like "Say It," "Luv," and most recently dropped "Talk to Me" featuring Rich the Kid.

Take a listen to "Best Friend," here:

Tags: 
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Tory Lanes
Best Friend