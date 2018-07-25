Camila Cabello Posts Previously Unreleased "Havana" Dance Break
The "Never Be The Same" singer breaks it down in the latest clip from her debut album, 'Camila'
"I almost didn’t wanna post it," Camila Cabello says about this new, never before seen "Havana" dance break video.
The "Never Be The Same" singer just released a new video for fans viewing amazement. Camila says she's not a "professional dancer" and thinks she has "two left feet," however, the new video begs to differ.
Cabello's "Havana" with Young Thug has reached No. 1 status all over the world and even dawned Platinum certification 5x over.
The newly released dance break clip is so smooth, so sultry, so superb that even the most talented of professional dancers may need to do a double take.
Check it out for yourself here:
this is an unedited never before seen one take of the dance break we did for the Havana video!!! i almost didn’t wanna post it because I wasn’t trained as a professional dancer and I only see what I could’ve done better when I look at videos of myself, i started dancing really a few years ago and until then I always said in interviews that I had two left feet HAHA, but since I started dancing it’s made a huge difference in my confidence and how I express myself and it makes me feel like I could kill a man with my heels on ----♀️----♀️----♀️----♀️----♀️ i love it and I love the way it makes me feel, I’m super proud of this part of the video so I’m posting it in honor of us getting the @vmas nomination for VIDEO OF THE YEAR (OMG!!!!!!) and BEST CHOREOGRAPHY (OMG !!!!!) i wanna give a shout-out to my choreographers @calvitJr @sarabiv and @galenhooks for the amazing choreo in this video! We’re nominated for 5 VMA’s this year, which is insane, you can vote for Havana and the other categories on the link that’s in my bio --