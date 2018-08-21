Camila Cabello Proves Dreams Do Come True With 6 Year Old MTV VMA Tweet

Camila Cabello had one monumental night at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Not only did the "Havana" singer score the Moonmen for two of the biggest awards of the night, Best Artist and Video of the Year, but the second was presented to her by the one and only Madonna.

Remember when Camila wanted to go to the VMAs "SOOOOOOO" bad? Check out her tweet from 2012:

#VMA2012 I wanna be there SOOOOOOO bad you dont understand #someday — camila (@Camila_Cabello) September 7, 2012

Here's what she tweeted following her Video of the Year acceptance speech at the VMAs early this morning:

YOURE NOT GONNA BELIEVE THIS SMOL CAMILA BUT: IN 2018 MADONNA IS GOING TO GIVE YOU AN AWARD FOR VIDEO OF THE YEAR AND YOUR ACNE WILL CLEAR https://t.co/H8IbhaA2EO — camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 21, 2018

If you're reading this, ALWAYS follow your dreams. No matter how big or small they are, hold your dreams high, and remember that anything is possible. Thank you, Camila Cabello, for being able to show us exactly that.

Here's to many more awards. Congratulations, Camila!