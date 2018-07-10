Charlie Puth Debuts New "The Way I Am" Music Video

Charlie Puth tweeted the release of his video for the first song off of his Voicenotes album, "The Way I Am," to his 2.5 million followers:

been in rehearsal all day...just getting to my phone. creeping on u in the comments section currently -- https://t.co/XfZPTeBPPA — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 10, 2018

The new video accompanying the Michael Jackson "Smooth Criminal"-esque track, "The Way I Am," opens up with a very 90's vibe and even includes a crying scene with Puth himself. It's currently the No. 5 trending video on YouTube, and rightfully so. Charlie Puth is somewhat known for his new-age walking bass sound. The "disco" era is something Puth says he's "somewhat obsessed" with.

Watch Puth's new music video for "The Way I Am" right here: