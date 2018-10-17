Dillon Francis Gets Zedd's Name Waxed Into His Chest: "The Things I Do For The Internet"

October 17, 2018
LA
Dillon Francis. 2017 Latin Grammy arrivals at MGM Grand Garden Arena. / Zedd attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

EDM superstar DJ and producer Dillon Francis just got Zedd's name waxed into his chest forest.

Francis has most notably produced tracks like "Get Low" with DJ Snake and a remix for Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin's "I Like It." Zedd is currently sitting at No. 23 on the charts with Shawn Mendes for their latest collab, "Lost In Japan."

"The things i do for the internet," Francis captioned his threaded tweet in response to getting over 11k retweets to do the waxing.

Well done, Dillon, well done. You've made the internet proud.

