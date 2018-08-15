G-Eazy, Blac Youngsta, & BlocBoy JB Let Loose In New "Drop" Music Video

Watch the brand new video and drop it like it's hot

August 15, 2018
LA
G-Eazy arrives at The 2018 ESPYS held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA / Blac Youngsta arrives at EpicFest. / BlocBoy JB performs onstage at Live! Red! Ready! Pre-Show, sponsored by Nissan, at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24

© Sipa USA / Buchan/Rex Shutterstock/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK / Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET

G-Eazy has teamed up with Blac Youngsta and BlocBoy JB to provide us with a brand new video to their latest track, "Drop."

G's been hot lately. The Lady Killer just made "1942" with Yo Gotti and was featured on "Reverse" from Vic Mensa.

This marks both Blocboy JB and Blac Youngsta's latest release to date. The Memphis rapper became widely recognized for his hit, "Look Alive," with Drake earlier this year.

Watch the NSFW music video for "Drop" below:

