Gwen Stefani Covers Rihanna + JAY-Z's "Umbrella" In Las Vegas

June 29, 2018
LA
Gwen Stefani opened the first show of her I'm Just A Girl residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Vegas a little differently than you may think.

The No Doubt singer started off with her familiar roster of hit songs, including "Hollaback Girl," "It's My Life," and "Underneath It All," but then began performing a cover of Rihanna and JAY-Z's 2007 hit "Umbrella" about halfway through her set!

Watch the queen of confessional pop's performance of "Umbrella" here:

