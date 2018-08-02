J Balvin & Nicky Jam Perform "Mi Gente," "X," On Fallon

J Balvin performed a mix of his hit song, "Mi Gente," with Nicky Jam and his hit, "X," Wednesday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jam was able to join the "Mi Gente" singer on the show after the performance was canceled last November due to Fallon's mother passing away.

The Latin and reggaeton singers even invited Fallon on stage during the performance to dance with them... and we must say, he didn't do too bad!

Watch the full "Mi Gente" and "X" medley with J Balvin, Nicky Jam, and even Jimmy Fallon, right here:

While backstage, the duo even got in a quick game of "Truth or Challenge," we learn that Nicky Jam never watched SpongeBob, and more: