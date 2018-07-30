Janet Jackson + Daddy Yankee Are Releasing Music Soon

This is not a drill.

Legendary singer Janet Jackson has officially teamed up with Latin hip-hop artist Daddy Yankee for their next song. Plus, we are even getting a music video with it!

The duo was recently spotted in New York City shooting the music video for their latest song together, "Made For Now."

It's Jackson's first single since "Dammn Baby" in 2016 and "Unbreakable" in 2015. Yankee, however, has had "Zum Zum," "Hielo," and "Dura" so far this year.

Check out these pictures from earlier:

We'll give you the new track and music video as soon as it drops!

