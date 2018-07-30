Janet Jackson + Daddy Yankee Are Releasing Music Soon

Legendary singer Janet Jackson has officially teamed up with Latin hip-hop artist Daddy Yankee for their next song. Plus, we are even getting a music video with it!

The duo was recently spotted in New York City shooting the music video for their latest song together, "Made For Now."

It's Jackson's first single since "Dammn Baby" in 2016 and "Unbreakable" in 2015. Yankee, however, has had "Zum Zum," "Hielo," and "Dura" so far this year.

Check out these pictures from earlier:

Janet Jackson & Daddy Yankee are filming their new music video today in New York City. It will be directed by legendary Dave Meyers! @JanetJackson @daddy_yankee pic.twitter.com/s6cfHPsLcF — Divo (@DivoAndTheCity) July 24, 2018

We'll give you the new track and music video as soon as it drops!