Kehlani + Normani Confirm Collaboration

It's the pairing we've all been waiting for

August 1, 2018
LA
Kehlani attends Refinery29's 29Rooms San Francisco: Turn It Into Art Opening Party 2018 at Palace of Fine Arts on June 20, 2018 in San Francisco, California. / Normani Kordei attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'Equalizer 2' at the TCL Chinese Thea

© Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Refinery29 / Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

It's actually happening. Kehlani and Normani have a collaboration coming out!

Kehlani is notable most recently for her song with G-Eazy, "Good Life," in Fate of the Furious, as well as being featured on Kyle's "Playinwitme" and Charlie Puth's "Done For Me."

Normani is just beginning her solo journey and hopped on "Love Lies" featuring Khalid ever since Fifth Harmony went on a break following Camila Cabello's departure.

Kehlani officially confirmed the song on her Instagram. Check out the video:

She hasn't said exactly when it's coming, but we'll stay on it and give you the long awaited collaboration as soon as it drops.

In the meantime, check out Kehlani just going in about how amazing Normani is:

