Lil Uzi Vert Drops "New Patek" Complete With a Challenge
It's the latest single off his 'Eternal Atake' project
Lil Uzi Vert is back with a new watch and just dropped more fire to listen to with a new track, "New Patek."
It's the Philly-native's latest single off his Eternal Atake project which will follow up his Luv Is Rage 1.5 EP, The Perfect Luv Tape, and Luv Is Rage 2 studio LP.
Patek Philippe's are luxury watches that have actually been mentioned in more than 20 hip-hop verses that rose to the charts last year.
Here's a pretty cold one:
And for only $85,000, who wouldn't want that ice?
Listen to the brand new vibe, "New Patek," below.
Uzi even created a challenge for the new song... and it's been out for over a month. #PatekChallenge, if you're up for it.