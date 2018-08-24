Lil Yachty Drops New Mixtape "Birthday Mix 3"

Lil Yachty celebrated his 21st birthday by giving away free music "for my fans only!"

It's high-key been a tradition for Yachty to drop a mixtape on his birthday, doing it for 3 years now.

A post shared by Resurrection (@lilyachty) on Aug 23, 2018 at 11:39am PDT

The "One Night" rapper, who's getting ready to kick off The Disrespect tour on October 24, has verses from Trippie Redd, Chief Keef, Gunna, and more on the tape.

Earlier this year, Yachty released "Who Want the Smoke?" featuring new parents Cardi B and Offset, and was featured on Social House's "Magic in the Hamptons," and Steve Aoki's "Pretender" with AJR.

Listen to the full Birthday Mix 3 mixtape: