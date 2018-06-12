LISTEN: Kygo + Imagine Dragons Collab on 'Born To Be Yours'

Just days after EDM superstar Kygo announced his summer residency on the island of Ibiza, Spain, he released this picture on his Instagram OFFICIALLY CONFIRMING a collab between him and Imagine Dragons titled “Born To Be Yours.”

-- A post shared by Kygo (@kygomusic) on Jun 11, 2018 at 9:00am PDT

Kygo tweeted a sneak-peek of his new song with Imagine Dragons to his almost half-a-million Twitter followers… (and now YOU too!) LISTEN here:

Imagine Dragons also happened to paste the exact same thing on their Twitter at *almost* the exact same time…

So, what do you think? Is “Born To Be Yours” a hit? Let us know what you think on Twitter!

We’ll give you the full song as soon as it’s released. We’re sure you’ll be able to hear it here too: catch Kygo in Ibiza each and every Sunday from July 15th until September 2nd at Ushuaïa!