Recent Listening Party Reveals Details On Takeoff's Debut Solo Album

New details were just unveiled on Takeoff's debut solo album.

just heard takeoff’s new album that shit is -- — Shirley Ju (@shirju) October 24, 2018

Okay, aside from fact it most likely will be absolute fire, the project will be titled "The Last Rocket." Fitting, as Takeoff is the last Migos member to launch a solo album. Offset released a collaborative studio album, Without Warning, featuring 21 Savage and Metro Boomin. Most recently, Quavo dropped Q U A V O H U N C H O.

A listening party in Los Angeles uncovered that Takeoff's upcoming album will boast 10 tracks and will drop on November 2. Production credits include DJ Durel, Cassius Jay and one of the tracks will be titled "Infatuation."

Stay close, we'll give you a first listen as soon as this rocket launches. BTW, Migos have confirmed Culture III for early 2019. (Sauce!)