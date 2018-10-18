Marshmello Saves A Life In New "Check This Out" Video

October 18, 2018
LA
Marshmello attends Victoria's Secret PINK And Marshmello Team Up For 'PINK Loves Chicago' event on September 22, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

© Robin Marchant/Getty Images

In a brand new music video for "Check This Out," Marshmello literally pulls a swimmer out of the water and performs CPR until the man is revived.

The track is off of his sophomore album, Joytime II, which includes other songs like "Tell Me," Stars," "Power" and "Flashbacks."

He also calls attention to people's lack of attention, due to constantly being on their phones. Marshmello says, "this video is a reminder to put your phone down and spread positive energy to those around you."

Watch Marshmello save a life in this brand new, super-summery music video for "Check This Out."

