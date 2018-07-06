Meek Mill Drops New 'Legends Of The Summer' EP Featuring Jeremih, Miguel, Swizz Beatz

Meek celebrates freedom while calling for reform

July 6, 2018
LA
LOS ANGELES - JUNE 24: Meek Mill performs on the 2018 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

It's Meek Mill's first project since he was released from prison back in April.

You already know the Philly native had to rep the city on his fourth EP, Legends of the Summer! He even shouts out Ella Mai and her hit track "Boo'd Up" in "Dangerous" featuring Jeremih. BTW, you remember Meek and Miguel's "Stay Woke" BET Awards performance? Yeah, it's on here.

Check out the full tracklist:

  1. Millidelphia (feat. Swizz Beatz)

  2. Dangerous (feat. Jeremih and PnB Rock)

  3. 1am

  4. Stay Woke (feat. Miguel)

Take a first listen to Meek's "1 AM" off Legends of the Summer:

Meek Mill
Legends of the Summer
EP
Jeremih
Swizz Beatz