Nicki Minaj Unleashes Royalty With New Album, 'Queen'

Get a first listen to "Ganja Burns," "Thought I Knew You," "Barbie Dreams," "Majesty," and more!

August 10, 2018
LA
LOS ANGELES - JUNE 24: Nicki Minaj performs on the 2018 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Nicki Minaj has finally released her highly anticipated fourth studio album, Queen. (Listen below!)

It's the "Chun-Li" rapper's latest album since dropping The Pinkprint at the end of 2014.

She has kept busy, however. Nicki's released recent singles in the meantime like "Barbie Tingz," "MotorSport" featuring Migos and Cardi B, and "Bed" featuring Ariana Grande. Her latest feature was on 6ix9ine's "Fefe," produced by Murda Beatz.

The new album actually had to be delayed a week to clear a Tracy Chapman sample. Nicki tweeted a poll to see exactly what the Barbies wanted, but that turned out, after over 130,000 votes, to be an exact tie.

Now, we've finally got it!

Here's the official Queen tracklist:

  1. "Ganja Burns"
  2. "Majesty" feat. Eminem & Labrinth
  3. "Barbie Dreams"
  4. "Rich Sex" feat. Lil Wayne
  5. "Hard White"
  6. "Bed" feat. Ariana Grande
  7. "Thought I Knew You" feat. The Weeknd
  8. "Run & Hide"
  9. "Chun Swae" feat. Swae Lee
  10. "Chun-Li"
  11. "LLC"
  12. "Good Form"
  13. "Nip Tuck"
  14. "2 Lit 2 Late Interlude"
  15. "Come See About Me"
  16. "Sir" feat. Future
  17. "Miami"
  18. "Coco Chanel" feat. Foxy Brown
  19. "Inspirations Outro"

Get a first listen to Queen, here.

