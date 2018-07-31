Nicky Romero & Taio Cruz Release "Me On You"

Taio Cruz is making moves on a brand new song with popular EDM producer and DJ, Nicky Romero.

While being most well known for "I Could Be the One" with the late Avicii, Nicky Romero has also teamed up earlier this year with ROZES for "Where Would We Be."

You know Cruz from tracks like "Break Your Heart" featuring Ludacris and "Dynamite." He has worked with artists like Flo Rida, French Montana, Pitbull, and more.

This new track, "Me On You," both Romero and Taio's latest release, is an absolute perfect vibe to keep your summer going.

Take a first listen and hear for yourself!