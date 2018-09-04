Pete Wentz Sends a Shoutout to Ariana Grande and Her 'Sweetener' Album

Pete Wentz just gave Ariana Grande a historic shoutout after listening to her latest album, Sweetener.

The Fall Out Boy bassist tweeted the pop star, saying how much he "loves" that she took the album in a different direction than the rest of current pop music.

I love that @ArianaGrande took a left turn and made a strange, interesting pop album. She didn’t have to and I think that kind of makes it mean even more. — pw (@petewentz) August 31, 2018

The "God is a Woman" singer responded:

my poor fall out boy worshiping heart https://t.co/D2pg6Gv41v — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 31, 2018

Grande recently performed at Aretha Franklin's funeral and paid tribute to the late Queen of Soul by singing one of her hits, "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman."

Check out Ariana's latest single off of Sweetener: