Post Malone Brings Out Quavo, Swae Lee, YG + More

Watch the whole squad turn out in L.A.

June 28, 2018
LA
Quavo Post Malone WG

© imageSPACE / Sipa USA / PictureGroup

Post Malone is finishing up his final shows in his North American tour with 21 Savage, but last night decided to make it a party. 

Last night he brought out just about everyone he's worked with over the last year or so. From Swae Lee, to Quavo, to YG, even Miguel and Tyga. Watch Post bring 'em all out at the Hollywood Bowl:

Post is certainly no stranger to monster collabs. Let's catch you up: he dropped "Congratulations" with Quavo and the six-times Platinum "Rockstar" with 21 Savage last year. So far this year, Post dropped "Same Bitches" featuring YG and G-Eazy, collabed with Swae Lee on "Spoil My Night," and teamed up with Ty Dolla $ign on the summer jam "Psycho." 

Tags: 
Post Malone
21 Savage
Quavo
Tyga
Ty Dolla Sign
Swae Lee
YG

Upcoming Events

04 Jul
Town of Davie Independence Day Pine Island Park
05 Jul
Chris Brown Presents: Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour Coral Sky Amphitheater
07 Jul
Miami Seaquarium Splashtacular Summer Miami Seaquarium
07 Jul
Power Soccer Watch Party Finnegan's Way
14 Jul
Sam Smith: The Thrill Of It All Tour AmericanAirlines Arena
View More Events