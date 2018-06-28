Post Malone Brings Out Quavo, Swae Lee, YG + More

Post Malone is finishing up his final shows in his North American tour with 21 Savage, but last night decided to make it a party.

Last night he brought out just about everyone he's worked with over the last year or so. From Swae Lee, to Quavo, to YG, even Miguel and Tyga. Watch Post bring 'em all out at the Hollywood Bowl:

Post is certainly no stranger to monster collabs. Let's catch you up: he dropped "Congratulations" with Quavo and the six-times Platinum "Rockstar" with 21 Savage last year. So far this year, Post dropped "Same Bitches" featuring YG and G-Eazy, collabed with Swae Lee on "Spoil My Night," and teamed up with Ty Dolla $ign on the summer jam "Psycho."