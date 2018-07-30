Post Malone & Skrillex Sing Sublime
The "Better Now" and "Bangarang" artists sang karaoke to the band's "Santaria"
July 30, 2018
In the latest episode of "what will Post Malone do next," it turns out, it's another karaoke night!
After visiting his hometown to sing karaoke, Post more recently enlisted the vocal talents of the EDM and Dance superstar producer, Skrillex, for his latest night out.
The two seem to be just chillin' on the couch at a house party when they hopped on the mic to provide the pre-gaming patrons with a rendition of Sublime's "Santeria."
Watch the duo belt it out in full karaoke fashion here:
karaoke with posty and @skrillex ------ #postmalone (-- @coughs)
Not too bad!