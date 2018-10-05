Quavo Performs "Lamb Talk" & "Workin' Me" on 'Fallon,' Shares Album Art & Release Date

It's the Migos star's debut solo project, 'Q U A V O H U N C H O'

October 5, 2018
LA
Quavo of Migos walking on the red carpet at the The 2018 MAXIM Party held at Schaffer-Richardson Building on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

© Anthony Behar

Quavo just blessed the Fallon audience with a B2B blend of his latest releases, "Lamb Talk" and "Workin' Me."

Related: 2 Chainz, Drake & Quavo Go To School in "Bigger Than You" Music Video

The Migos rapper's debut solo project, Q U A V O H U N C H O, is now officially coming on Oct 12 and could feature bars from 21 SavageDrakeKid Cudi, and even Travis Scott.

Check the album art and then watch Huncho perform his "Lamb Talk" and "Workin' Me" medley on The Tonight Show below.

View this post on Instagram

Q U A V O H U N C H O 10 . 1 2 . 1 8

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on

Tags: 
Quavo
Lamb Talk
Workin' Me
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Q U A V O H U N C H O