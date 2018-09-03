See Zedd & Katy Perry's Super Short Australian Summation

September 3, 2018
LA
Zedd arrives at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. / Katy Perry arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

© Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Zedd recently met up with Katy Perry in Australia and New Zealand on her Witness: The Tour stops.

The EDM DJ and super producer has been quite busy lately, dropping "Happy Now" featuring the talented Elley Duhé which has quickly been picking up momentum on the charts.

Zedd has produced hit track upon hit track, but he says he can't find the words to caption his video from Australia with, as it was way too "amazing."

Check out Zedd's minute recap of his time down under featuring Katy Perry!

Zedd
Katy Perry
Happy Now
Witness: The Tour
Elley Duhé