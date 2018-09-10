Serena Williams Sheds Light on Sexism in Tennis, Twitter Reacts

I'm going to continue to fight for women," she says.

September 10, 2018
Sep 8, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Serena Williams of the United States yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos in the women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan on day thirteen of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Cent

After this past Saturday's US Open championship, tennis superstar Serena Williams is using this event and her platform to shed light on sexism in professional tennis.

The sitting chair umpire Carlos Ramos gave Williams three separate code violations. She was given one for her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, allegedly giving her hand signals while sitting in the bleachers, another for smashing her tennis racket, then finally a third, what is known as a "game penalty," citing verbal abuse when she confronted the umpire about the previous violations, calling Ramos a "thief" and that he "stole a point" from her. The same referee has been recorded letting similar and even more serious violations committed by men slide.

Here's what Serena had to say, following the devastating loss.

Former professional tennis player James Blake had this to say:

The Women's Tennis Association even weighed in.

The US Tennis Association (USTA) says the incident has prompted a review of its code of conduct.

