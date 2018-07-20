Shawn Mendes Talks Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Gives Tour Of His 'Shawn Mendes' Crib
He also talks Chris Martin, making music, how he still gets nervous, and more
Can Shawn Mendes get any more adorable?
In a recent interview, the "In My Blood" singer talks about Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's relationship, his first and only ever encounter with Coldplay's Chris Martin, making his latest No. 1 album, plus much, much, more.
Watch Shawn Mendes take you on a detailed tour through the house where he made his latest, self-titled, album, Shawn Mendes: