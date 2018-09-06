Silk City & Dua Lipa Make Sparks on New Track, "Electricity"

Mark Ronson, Diplo (together Silk City), and Dua Lipa just released their highly anticipated collaboration, "Electricity."

Related: Dua Lipa Announces Collab With BLACKPINK

Ronson, the mind behind hits like Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk," and Diplo, who's produced projects including Beyonce's Lemonade and Maroon 5's Red Pill Blues have come together to join superstar singer Dua Lipa for their latest release.

Dua Lipa is releasing a new, super deluxe re-issue of her 2017 debut album, Dua Lipa. This re-release will feature 3 new songs, notably a collab with K-Pop supergroup, BLACKPINK.

The brunette half of Silk City tweeted the single's release:

I’m so incredibly psyched & proud to present to you “electricity” by silk city (me and @diplo) + @dualipa https://t.co/u6myUrknN5 pic.twitter.com/cBn26QGrDx — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) September 6, 2018

The new video feels hot, sweaty, and all around electric. It features lofts, flashlights, heights, and of course, tons of dancing.

Get a first listen to "Electricity" and get yourself ready to let loose in the new music video, below.