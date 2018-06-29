Steve Aoki Confirms Collab With BTS
A.R.M.Y. get excited! First Zedd, now Steve Aoki!
June 29, 2018
After remixing BTS' previous hit "Mic Drop," Steve Aoki now has something even bigger in store!
Aoki tweeted:
So proud of the success of our song #TheTruthUntold that I had to start working on a remix that I can play in my sets. So far it sounds amazing. Can’t wait for u all to hear it. Debuting sooooon! @BTS_twt— Pretender Aoki (@steveaoki) June 27, 2018
BTS had confirmed to us last month that a collaboration with Zedd is coming soon. A.R.M.Y., it looks like we'll get one with Steve Aoki even sonner than that!